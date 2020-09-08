R.I.P: Late YouTuber Lloyd Cadena’s Cause Of Death Revealed Following Positive Coronavirus Test

The family of the late Youtube star Lloyd Cadena has revealed that the 26-year-old recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to a post on Cadena’s social media accounts, the Filipino vlogger passed away due to a heart attack precipitated by the virus.

He was confined in the hospital on September 1st “due to high fever and dry cough” That same day he was tested for COVID-19 and the result came back positive on September 3rd. The family stated that even when the results of the test were issued, Lloyd’s vitals still remained healthy. In matter of hours, his health began to rapidly decline.

“On September 4, 5 am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking. As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep,” his family wrote on Cadena’s Facebook page, which has over 7 million followers. “There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss.”

Cadena was cremated on Saturday, just a few days before what would have been his 27th birthday.

“All expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards are welcome. You may send them at Immaculate Conception Chapel – Kaingin” in Manila, the Philippines, the family told fans.

Known to fans as “Kween LC,” Cadena launched his YouTube channel back in 2011 before growing his platform to entertain more than 5.5 million fans. He was one of the biggest social media stars in the Philippines.

Doctors have only recently started to understand the long-term health effects of COVID-19, which included its impact on the heart.

Recent studies about the virus found that some recovered patients have continued to show signs of heart damage for weeks–even months–after the illness subsides, due to widespread inflammation and cell damage. Even mild cases of the coronavirus could bring on myocarditis (inflammation of the heart), which impairs the heart’s muscle and can lead to heart failure, doctors have said.

Rest In Peace, Lloyd Cadena.