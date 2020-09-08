Cardi And Candace Owens Tweets
RNC Reject Candace Owens Trades Twitter Jabs With Cardi, Clearly Trying To Push Her Bootlicky Book
There’s an ongoing shade fest on social media between an ungreased scalp sista and Cardi B.
Curmudgeonous conservative Candace Owens loves attention and she recently used Belcalis’ name to beckon some. On Sunday, Candace shared a clip of her appearance on “The Ben Shapiro Show: Sunday Special” where she called Cardi “illiterate” and accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of pandering by being in that ELLE magazine interview with her.
“It is one of the biggest insults. If Black Americans are not insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement, you know, for the entire year, made an appearance to come out because he was going do an interview with Cardi B. Do we have nothing better to offer?” said Candace.
“Joe Biden], you are pandering. You look at Cardi B’s Instagram, and you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘OK, this is an illiterate person, and if I appeal to this illiterate person’ … ‘They think she’s cool,’” Owens said. “’She’s hip just by sitting here and taking this interview. Black people will vote for me.’ It’s basically saying, ‘Black people, you are stupid, you are dumb, and you are so foolish.'”
Now, sis could’ve shared her thoughts on Biden WITHOUT insulting Cardi—but we all know why she did that. It’s the same reason why she tacked on Kanye’s name to her “Blexit” bull$hit and then got publicly embarrassed and the same reason why she previously challenged Cardi to a debate. She’s the tap-dancin’ Tomi Lahren.
Let’s move on.
Cardi is never one to back down from a fight, so she took Candace to bat and denied being “used” by Biden. She also noted that her sister Hennessy Carolina and Hennessy’s girlfriend recently got into a verbal altercation with musty MAGAs who hurled homophobic insults at them.
She then added that Candace needs to be mad at Oxidized Orange Juice in Office, not her.
The shade has since spilled over to Instagram where Candace countered that Cardi who’s in support of defunding the police is “more likely to be killed by her husband” than by authorities.
The highlight of my day today. To my men and women in blue: America loves you. Your badges are honorable—and for as long as God continues to bless me with a platform, I will continue to use my voice to lend support to you all. Thank you for risking your lives, every single day. #BackTheBlue
SMFH.
