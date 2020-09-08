RNC Reject Candace Owens Trades Twitter Jabs With Cardi, Clearly Trying To Push Her Bootlicky Book 

There’s an ongoing shade fest on social media between an ungreased scalp sista and Cardi B.

Curmudgeonous conservative Candace Owens loves attention and she recently used Belcalis’ name to beckon some. On Sunday, Candace shared a clip of her appearance on “The Ben Shapiro Show: Sunday Special” where she called Cardi “illiterate” and accused Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden of pandering by being in that ELLE magazine interview with her.

“It is one of the biggest insults. If Black Americans are not insulted by the fact that Joe Biden, who has been hiding in his basement, you know, for the entire year, made an appearance to come out because he was going do an interview with Cardi B. Do we have nothing better to offer?” said Candace.

“Joe Biden], you are pandering. You look at Cardi B’s Instagram, and you see she has millions of followers, and you think, ‘OK, this is an illiterate person, and if I appeal to this illiterate person’ … ‘They think she’s cool,’” Owens said. “’She’s hip just by sitting here and taking this interview. Black people will vote for me.’ It’s basically saying, ‘Black people, you are stupid, you are dumb, and you are so foolish.'”

Since most black people didn’t have the spine to admit that @benshapiro was 100% correct about @iamcardib and how her music and platform contributes to the disintegration of black culture and values…here you go. #WAP #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/q5QxxX9G4e — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) September 6, 2020

Now, sis could’ve shared her thoughts on Biden WITHOUT insulting Cardi—but we all know why she did that. It’s the same reason why she tacked on Kanye’s name to her “Blexit” bull$hit and then got publicly embarrassed and the same reason why she previously challenged Cardi to a debate. She’s the tap-dancin’ Tomi Lahren.

Let’s move on.

Cardi is never one to back down from a fight, so she took Candace to bat and denied being “used” by Biden. She also noted that her sister Hennessy Carolina and Hennessy’s girlfriend recently got into a verbal altercation with musty MAGAs who hurled homophobic insults at them.

You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing cause they were by themselves & Santa Claus was harassing my sis GF all because they are a Afro/Hispanic gay couple https://t.co/OLQX2mrzbp pic.twitter.com/ISfJStODme — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

She then added that Candace needs to be mad at Oxidized Orange Juice in Office, not her.

Listen she needs to be mad at Trump not me !After all that hard work she did supporting him he did not pick her to speak at the Republican convention. https://t.co/MYKSVzzBik — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 6, 2020

& you are encouraging millions to vote for a man who laugh Everytime a black men gets killed by a cop and tell millions of Americans to drink bleach🤷🏽‍♀️ Trump didn’t even have you talking at the Republican convention 😩He thinks you’re dumb.MASA did you dirty but you mad at me ? https://t.co/0gWcIpInS7 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

Right ! What do you have to show ? https://t.co/1H2wk9wTHq — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 7, 2020

The shade has since spilled over to Instagram where Candace countered that Cardi who’s in support of defunding the police is “more likely to be killed by her husband” than by authorities.

