Get Ready: Apple Announces Their 2020 iPhone Event Despite Rumored Delays

This year has been challenging for all businesses no matter how big or small the company is. Regardless of revenue being up or down, obstacles during this pandemic have challenged both ends of the economics of operating a business; Some businesses are failing to keep up with the demand for their products while some are struggling to sell any products at all.

The most profitable company in the world, Apple, has been hush with insights into their obstacles during this time, but rumors have suggested they would delay their forthcoming iPhone and a mystery product they intended to launch. Today, however, CNBC announced Apple is still on track and have already set their newest event date.

“Apple just announced a digital-only event on Sept. 15 where it’s expected to reveal its newest iPhones. Apple typically unveils its new iPhones during an event at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif. in September, but this year it will host it online-only due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. It’s possible Apple also announced the Apple Watch Series 6, a refresh to its iPad Air and other products at the same time.”

Rumors suggest Apple will also debut new colors and a new screen size for its flagship phone, which will drive the price even higher. Even with such a hefty price tag, that’s never stopped consumers from grabbing the new products as soon as they hit the shelves.