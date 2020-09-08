It’s In The Game: EA Announces That Colin Kaepernick Will Return As Fully Reinstated Player In Madden ’21, NFL What’s Good?

Play on, player.

Colin Kaepernick has been through a lot over the past 4 years. He knelt for justice. He was punished by the NFL. He emerged as a leader and unflinching change agent.

In light of the recent reckoning that Amerikkka has had to face after the murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the NFL has had to eat copious amounts of crow and admit that they were deadass wrong to have whiteballed Kaep from a roster spot. Well, “they”, the cowardly owners, didn’t admit it. They sent Roger Goodell out to take the public lashing for them but we digress.

Despite all the mea culpas, Kaep still does not have a job in the league. However, today, EA Sports announced that he does have an opportunity to place in the virtual league once more.

Shhh…listen closely. You hear that? That’s the sound of cantankerous Caucasians and Uncle-y Black folks angrily reacting to Kaep’s inclusion in the new Madden ’21 video game. Nothing makes them angrier than equality. But the thing is, this isn’t even equality. It’s a video game. True equality would be for a team or head coach to finally stand up and say “Enough of this bulls#!t. We’ll sign Kaep.”

Nonetheless, we expect Twitter rants, CoonTube videos, and self-hating Instagram posts about how Colin doesn’t deserve to even be allowed to participate in the NFL even in the virtual world.

F**k those people and everyone they love.

Welcome back, Kaep. NFL, what’s good?!?!