BOSSIPSounds: Janelle Monáe’s New Track “Turntables” Focuses On Fighting Democracy & White Supremacy [Audio]

Janelle Monáe is back with her new single, “Turntables.”

While fans are highly anticipating a follow-up to the singer’s 2018 project, Dirty Computer, the track that Monáe dropped on Tuesday isn’t going to be the start of her next album rollout. In reality, “Turntables” is set to be featured in the upcoming Amazon Studios documentary, All In: The Fight For Democracy.

In a conversation with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the artist explains how this new song is a compliment to all of the social disruption that has been happening across the world in response to Black people in America being unjustly murdered by police.

“I’ve been experiencing a lot of trauma around seeing Black bodies murdered, like humans murdered. I struggle with talking about it because it is like a wound that we’re reopening,” Monáe explained. “We’ve been screaming Black Lives Matter. We’ve been understanding where our ancestors came from and the fact that I’m here not because I asked to be here, but because my ancestors were stolen and we were forced to be here.” “We are changing things. The tables are turning. The rooster has come home to roost. So this song is capturing direction,” she continued. “This song doesn’t mean that I’m the leader, that I’m here to tell you what to do, how to fix things. I’m simply watching, examining and wanting to highlight all of the people who are on the front lines, fighting for our democracy, fighting against racial inequalities, fighting against white supremacy, fighting against systemic racism and systemic oppression. So this song is to keep us motivated.”

Listen to “Turntables” for yourself down below: