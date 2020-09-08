AMC’s New Anthology Series ‘SOULMATES’ Finds Love In The Strangest Of Places [VIDEO]

What would you do if a scientific test could tell you who your soulmate is? Would you take it? And if you did would you pay attention to the results? These are the questions asked and answered by AMC Networks’ new anthology series, “Soulmates.”

AMC today released the official trailer and key art for its first-ever episodic anthology series, “Soulmates,” premiering Monday, October 5th at 10pm ET/9c. The highly-anticipated new series, which explores the consequences of a science that can unequivocally tell you who your soulmate is, stars an outstanding ensemble cast of actors including Sarah Snook (Succession), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, High Fidelity), David Costabile (Billions), Sonya Cassidy (Lodge 49, Humans), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), Malin Akerman (Billions, Dollface), Bill Skarsgård (Clark, Castle Rock), Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad, Life in Pieces), JJ Feild (Turn), Laia Costa (Victoria), Shamier Anderson (Goliath), Georgina Campbell (Black Mirror), and Nathan Stewart-Jarrett (Candyman), among others.

Written by Emmy® Award-winner, co-creator and executive producer Will Bridges (Stranger Things, Black Mirror) with co-creator and executive producer Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso, Superbob, Adult Life Skills), Soulmates is set fifteen years into the future, when science has made a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a test that unequivocally tells you who your soulmate is. Each of the six one-hour episodes will feature a different cast and explore an entirely new story around discovering (or opting not to discover) the results of this new test and the impact of those results on a myriad of relationships.

Will you be watching?