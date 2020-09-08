WOW! Remember That Dramatic Re-Imagining Of ‘Fresh Prince’ Called ‘Bel-Air’?, It Just Got 2 Seasons On Peacock! [Video]

In 2020 anything is possible.

Some of you may remember the viral video from 2019 that depicted The Fresh Prince television series with a dark and dramatic twist. It was called Bel-Air and it was directed by Morgan Cooper. Well, according to a video that was just posted on Will Smith’s YouTube page, Bel-Air will soon be coming to NBC’s Peacock streaming service not just for one season but TWO!

Getting two seasons of a TV show off-the-rip is NOT a common occurrence. Even some of the most popular shows that air right now had to show some stats in order to get a second season. Sure, having Will on-board helps a lot but even HE can’t just get a network to green-light two seasons. This must have been one helluva pitch meeting.

Will pulled Morgan and his partner Chris into a video conference call to make the big announcement and to talk about how bringing Fresh Prince into the modern era with all of society’s current issues will make for captivating viewing for fans of the OG show and younger folks who never got to experience the magic of the 90s series.

Press play down bottom then hit the comments to sound-off with your opinions of this new venture.

Congrats to Morgan and his team! Will you be watching?