‘It’s Not Happening’: Giannis Antetokounmpo Lets Fans Know He’s Not Leaving The Bucks Following Playoff Elimination

Despite not making it as far as everyone expected in the playoffs, Giannis Antetokounmpo isn’t planning on leaving the Milwaukee Bucks anytime soon.

The NBA star talked to Yahoo Sports on Tuesday after the Bucks’ elimination in the playoffs following game 5 against the Miami Heat. Giannis didn’t play in last night’s game due to a right ankle sprain and Milwaukee ended up losing to the Heat with a final score of 103-94.

Despite this huge setback, Antetokounmpo–who is set to be a free agent after the 2020-21 season–said he will not be requesting a trade.

“It’s not happening. That’s not happening,” the baller revealed. “Some see a wall and go in [another direction]. I plow through it. We just have to get better as a team, individually and get right back at it next season.”

“Hopefully we can build a culture in Milwaukee for many years that can come out here and compete every single year for a championship.” pic.twitter.com/2pZKggthDJ — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) September 9, 2020

This marks the second season in a row that the Bucks have achieved the best record in the league, but still weren’t able to make their way to the NBA Finals. Still, that fact isn’t phasing Giannis.

“If winning a championship was easy, everyone would have one,” Antetokounmpo continued. “We lost. Everyone saw that we lost. It’s disappointing, but what are we going to do? We’re going to keep working. I’ve got confidence in my teammates.”