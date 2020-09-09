SMH: Audio Recording Leaks Of Bow Wow Threatening Ex Kiyomi Leslie, She Alleges He Punched Her In The Stomach While PREGNANT

An exclusive audio recording of an argument between Bow Wow and his ex-girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie has surfaced via ItsOnSite and in the recording, Kiyomi is making some staggering abuse allegations against the rapper. In the clip, the model claims Bow Wow hit her in the stomach while she was pregnant. You also hear seemingly Bow Wow’s voice telling Kiyomi she’ll have to “fight” him to leave the room. Kiyomi starts on the audio:

“This man hit me in my stomach.”

Another woman’s voice is apparent on the clip, acknowledging that Kiyomi was pregnant at the time. The claims being made by Kiyomi are especially explosive since Kiyomi previously revealed she experienced a miscarriage during her relationship with the rapper. She exposed what happened, tweeting:

His weak a** momma called me sounding all concerned that her son beat me… TERESA KNEW her son beat me numerous times and still got on national television to lie… YOU LUCKY MY MOMMA RAISED ME TO RESPECT WOMEN BECAUSE WHEEEEEW! Trashhhhh.

So far, no reports have been made detailing if the audio clip is all from the same day or incident but you can hear the full argument in the video below.

In February 2019, Kiyomi and Bow Wow ended their relationship after getting into a domestically violent fight, resulting in them both being arrested in Atlanta. Both of them had apparent, visible injuries after the altercation.

Kiyomi claimed Bow Wow dragged her by her hair over a dispute that started in an ATL night club. Bow also reportedly told cops she “disrespected him” by hanging “all over another man’s body” that same night.