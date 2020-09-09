Hey, Queen! Regina King Becomes First Black Woman Director To Have Film Placed In Venice Film Festival, ‘One Night In Miami’

Regina King is an amalgamation of all things regal, excellent, and iconic. Her light shines upon all of us a glorious beacon of Blackness and we shall forever bask in her radiance.

According to LATimes, Regina has made history as the first Black woman to have a film selected for the lauded Venice Film Festival. To make the milestone even more impressive, her film, One Night In Miami, serves as her directorial debut. She has directed several episodes of television including Insecure and Shameless, but never a feature film.

BOSSIP previously reported on the epic One Night In Miami that depicts a night of fellowship with Black legends Cassius Clay (Muhammad Ali), Sam Cooke, Malcolm X, and Jim Brown as they celebrate Clay becoming the heavyweight champion of the world in February of 1964.

Peep the first clip that was just released.

COVID-19 almost brought the film to a complete halt as they began filming in January but the decision was made to continue for pretty salient reason:

“Then George Floyd and Breonna [Taylor] happened and just all the other people who have been killed and the calling the cops on Black people, and we decided we had to get this done right now,” King said in August. “Because we’re in a space where white people are saying, ‘Yeah, I would hear Black people cry out, but I would never hear it.’” “We felt like we had to get this movie done and out there, because we’re in a moment where people might be open to what it has to say,” King said. “We’re having deeper conversations about race right now, and I’d like to see those conversations move toward actionable things. Maybe this movie might help move the needle in that direction.”

Can’t WAIT to see this!