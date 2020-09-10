The Funniest, Most ICONIC #KUWTK Moments Of ALL-TIME
“Kim, There’s People That Are Dying”: The Funniest, Most ICONIC #KUWTK Moments
“Keeping Up With The Kardashians” delivered 19 seasons of hilariously messy shenanigans, CLASSIC reaction GIFs and unforgettably meme-able moments that will live on forever in our petty little hearts.
So it’s only right that we bring you the funniest, most iconic moments from the game-changing show that will finally end with the upcoming 20th season.
“It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” captioned Kim K on Instagram.
“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”
“Without ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians,’ I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever,” she added.
The reality star revealed that the final season of the show is set to air in early 2021.
E! also released a statement about the family’s decision to live their attention-thirsty lives off-camera:
“E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” the network’s statement reads. “Along with all of you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives. While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras.”
Will you miss KUWTK? What’s YOUR fave moment of all-time? Tell us in the comments and peep the pettiest reactions on the flip.
