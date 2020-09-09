White Diamonds & Werther’s: Verzuz Announces Warm Buttered Matchup Between Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight, Sparks HILARIOUS Carryin’ On

Me pulling up to Gladys Knight vs Patti Labelle #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/vfDBqUYGwP — ♋︎ (@LUXURY0RNOTHING) September 9, 2020

Legendary aunties Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight are taking the midnight train to Verzuz as the first iconic matchup to grace the wildly popular series.

“Leave ya church clothes on all Sunday and pull up to the affair of all affairs. Y’all gotta get dressed up in ya Sunday’s best for this one,” captioned Verzuz on Instagram.

LaBelle and Knight, both 76, are a smidge older than Verzuz’s typical demo that’s mostly zoomers and millennials but the internet immediately exploded with excitement over the iconic matchup between beloved Soul queens who will certainly receive their flowers on Sunday.

According to Billboard, LaBelle landed the first of her 43 hits on the R&B chart in 1963; her signature hits include “If Only You Knew,” “On My Own” (with Michael McDonald) and “Lady Marmalade” with her group LaBelle.

She’s also known to shut stages down with spectacular soul-stirrer “Somebody Loves You Baby” that’s been sampled by Plies and others.

Knight’s run of 64 R&B chart hits, which began in the early ’60s with the Pips, includes “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us,” “Save the Overtime (For Me),” “Men” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me.”

Over the years, the glamorous divas have also collaborated on several songs that include the 1991 smash hit “Superwoman” with Dionne Warwick and impacted the food industry with signature items/restaurants.

The two singing legends face off this Sunday, Sept. 13. at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT at The Fillmore in Philly.

Aretha watching the Patti #Verzuz Gladys Knight battle from heaven pic.twitter.com/MFOciUEMEq — tony (@kingalreadyx) September 8, 2020

Who ya got–Patti or Gladys? Will you be making a special Sunday dinner for the matchup? Tell us in the comments and peep the HILARIOUS reactions (and memes) on the flip.