Tamla Horsford’s Family Speaks Out For The First Time On Her Death—‘We Want Justice’

The family of Tamla Horsford has broken their silence two years after her tragic passing.

tw // death and mentions of drugs + suicide

As previously reported Tamla Horsford’s death was ruled accidental after she allegedly fell off a deck during a “football moms” adult slumber party in November 2018. The mom of five boys was the only black person in attendance and acute ethanol intoxication” (alcohol) was listed as a contributing factor in her passing. Recently social media made Tamla’s case trend amid the George Floyd protests and discussions about racial bias. Concerned citizens said that investigators didn’t take a close enough look at Tamla’s case, and Tamala’s family definitely agrees.

11Alive reports that’s Tamla Horsford’s sister, Summer St. Jour Jones, and mother, Elizabeth Potts, are speaking out as they seek answers.

According to Summer, it’s inexplicable that her sister was so intoxicated that she fell to her death that fateful night. The Forsyth County’s Sheriff’s Office said that an autopsy uncovered a blood alcohol level of .23 – nearly three times the legal driving limit in Georgia and traces of Xanax and marijuana.

“Never ever ever have I seen my sister sloppy drunk and incoherent. So I doubt that she would pick a sleep-over with people she was just getting to know to start behaving that way,” her sister said.

The attorney for Horsford’s family, Ralph Fernandez, also told 11Alive that despite repeated requests, police never provided any autopsy photos. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation countered that and said the attorney “didn’t follow procedure.” Just this week after 11 Alive’s story was published, the autopsy photo request was finally fulfilled.

Attorney Hernandez agrees with the Horsford family that something’s not quite right with the “accidental fall” story and thinks that homicide might be a “strong possibility” based on a number of factors.

“The placement of the body, the multitude of injuries – what I would consider to be defensive injuries. The inexplicable post-mortem bleeding,” Fernandez described. “There were numerous inconsistencies in a series of statements. The disposal of evidence, the relationships between the parties,” Fernandez added.

Tamla’s mother just wants to know what really happened for the sake of herself and Tamla’s sons. “We just want justice, the boys, I just want justice,” said Elizabeth Potts.

As previously reported the GBI has reopened the investigation into Tamla’s death.

