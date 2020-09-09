Proud Papi Preciousness: Drake Gives Son Adonis A Chauffeured Send Off For First Day Of Preschool

Proud dad Drake marked another milestone today as he sent his son Adonis off for his first day of preschool!

“First Day Of School…The World Is Yours kid 🌍” Drake captioned the picture, which showed his 2-year-old son dressed in black sweats with his blond hair in cornrows standing on the sidewalk in front of his ride, a Black SUV.

Drake got tons of love on the image from peers like 21 Savage, who noted, “Already got a chauffeur 🐐” and Quavo who dubbed Adonis, “LIL CHAMP.” Diddy also commented on the picture, adding, “Family first,” while Chance The Rapper dropped double 100’s in the comments, “💯💯”. La La Anthony exclaimed in the comments over Adonis’ preciousness, “He’s tooooo cute ‼️‼️” and DJ Duffey said, “Omg 😩❤️ wow! So happy for u!”

Gotta love all the support right? Besides Chrome Hearts (likely the brand Adonis wears in the photo) Drake also tagged Adonis’ mom on the picture.

Mom Sophie Brussaux also shared a picture from the big day. She appears in the photo, wearing a navy and white dress and Louis Vuitton mask, holding hands with little Adonis, who is wearing a different outfit than the photo his dad shared.

“1st day back to school! Mom is proud of her big boy (little part time koala)” Sophie captioned, along with emojis of a boy, a koala and a backpack.

We love that they’re celebrating this great occasion. Congrats Adonis, we know you will continue to make your Mom and Dad proud.