Dominican Mami: DaniLeigh Generously Unleashed Her Succulent Thigh Meats On Instagram, Refuses To Take It Easy

DaniLeigh is a 25-year-old triple threat. She is a singer, 5-star choreographer and now we know she possesses top-tier thigh meat amongst her class of baddies. The singer has made headlines over the last several months due to her being in a messy situationship with DaBaby. After being cozy for nearly half the year, Dababy and DaniLeigh seemingly split in July when his baby mama hinted he was “back home.”

Now DaniLeigh is getting mentioned for her amazing…revenge body? Ever since the “Dominican Mami” singer cut DaBaby loose, she’s been serving up A-1 thirst traps and dropping music. The usually blonde banger has even died her hair black.

Do YOU recognize brunette-bobbed DaniLeigh in THESE latest photos?

DaniLeigh Shared even more sexy snaps from her kitchen on Twitter with the caption “breakfast can wait.” The words seem to reference the Prince song, ‘Breakfast Can Wait”, for which DaniLeigh directed the music video, choreographed and starred in when she was just 18-years-old in 2013.

DaniLeigh seems to be getting over the negative chatter around her in the past by focusing on herself.

I never had hate til I dated u — Danileigh (@DaniLeigh) September 9, 2020

