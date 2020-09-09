WOKEonHULU Exclusive: Lamorne Morris Talks About Passing On Stereotypical Roles, “They Wanted Me To Play A Vampire/ Sex Slave/ Slave!” [VIDEO]

“WOKE” is on HULU! We’re so excited that HULU launched their new series “WOKE” today. BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden had a chance to screen the entire series last month before sitting down to chat with the cast to talk about the new show.

In her interview with Hulu’s “WOKE” stars Lamorne Morris, T. Murph and Blake Anderson, Janeé asks about the show, the dangers of “maintaining” and turning down stereotypical roles. It turns out that the pilot was filmed last year, but the show remains just as timely now.

On the show Morris plays cartoonist Keef Knight, who tries to keep his comic light, unfortunately a brush with the police awaken him to the harsh realities of being a black man in America. With the support of his roommates Clovis (T. Murph) and Gunther (Blake Anderson) and newfound friend Ayana (Sasheer Zamata) Keef tries to salvage his career while navigating the complications caused by his new sense of awareness.

We really wish we’d had more time to chat with the cast, but we loved everything they had to say. We’re so glad Lamorne had the good sense to pass on that role — now we’re wracking our brains trying to think if that project was ever made. What would you do if you were offered a role like Vampire/ Sex Slave / Slave?

Also, “WOKE” is streaming on HULU now! Will you be watching?