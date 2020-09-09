UNJUST AND UNSOLVED Podcast Exclusive: Wrongfully Convicted Ronnie Long Details His 44 Years Behind Bars

A new investigative podcast is shining a spotlight on the men and women behind bars who may be wrongfully incarcerated for crimes that remain unsolved. “UNJUST AND UNSOLVED” premieres tomorrow September 10, on Obsessed Network, the hit true-crime podcast company behind fan favorite, “True Crime Obsessed.”

Hosted by Maggie Freleng, listeners will follow her into America’s prisons for first-person accounts from the convicted who present the mountains of evidence pointing away from their guilt. Episodes will also include interviews with loved ones, lawyers, and other case experts to shed light on how these individuals wound up incarcerated for decades despite their innocence.

“The stories of these unjustly incarcerated individuals are heartbreaking, infuriating, and it’s frankly astonishing to see the rampant disparities and glaring inequities in the justice system,“ said Maggie Freleng, an NYC based public radio producer focusing on mental illness, criminal justice and social issues. “Our goal is to give a platform to these individuals’ stories and incite public action along with a much-needed second look at these cases so the true criminals, along with those responsible for the stolen decades of the lives of these innocent people, can be held accountable and brought to justice.”

Prior to hosting “UNJUST AND UNSOLVED”, Maggie previously was the Producer-at-Large for NPR’s Latino USA and is an Adjunct Professor at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY. She was an NPR Next Generation Radio fellow and a 2019 Ford Foundation “50 Women Can Change the World in Journalism” fellow. Maggie was also a TV documentary host for VICE and previously Oxygen’s “The Disappearance of Maura Murray.”

For the first episode of the series, viewers will learn the story of Ronnie Long, a 64-year-old black man who was wrongfully convicted of rape by an all-white jury and was just freed this week after spending a whopping 44 years in prison.

BOSSIP heard an exclusive clip from Ronnie’s episode and in it, his story of being an accused rapist. According to Ronnie, racism was rampant at his high school after integration but despite that, he still excelled and became a popular triathlete with plans to go pro.

“We used to walk down the hallway when they first integrated schools, Ronnie tells Maggie Freleng. “We had white students, that would rub their bodies against the opposite wall like they don’t wanna touch you, they don’t wanna be around you. “

In 1976 while a 20-year-old Ronnie was working as a stonemason, a wealthy white widow named Sarah Bost, 54, entered a courtroom looking for a man who raped her. That man was later alleged to be Ronnie.

Listeners can subscribe on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.