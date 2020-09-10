‘We’re Gonna Talk About It’: Ellen DeGeneres Teases Talk Show Return With Promise To Address Toxic Workplace Allegations

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is coming back after a short hiatus–and according to the host, she will be addressing all the rumors swirling about herself and the “toxic” environment behind the scenes.

The long-running daytime talk show is set to begin its 18th season on September 21, which will see Ellen return to the studio for the first time since production was shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. Still, there will be no studio audience.

DeGeneres and her show were hit by a ton of allegations over the course of the summer, with former and current staff members claiming that there was a “toxic” environment in the workplace. Allegations against the host run the gamut; Former employees claim they’ve lost their jobs for taking medical leave, can’t look Ellen in the eyes, and Black employees said they experienced racist comments throughout their time on the show.

Back in August, Ellen issued an apology in an emotional letter to her crew addressing the allegations and reassured them that steps were being taken to “correct the issues” and that she is “committed to ensuring this does not happen again”.

Following these allegations, an internal investigation was started by Telepictures and Warner Bros Television, who ended up firing three senior producers. As for Ellen, she’s not going anywhere.

Now, as we wait for the show’s return, DeGeneres has promised to address the issue on air when the show returns. The host said in a statement to Deadline, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we’re gonna talk about it”.

This month, The Ellen DeGeneres Show is set to have a variety of different celebs stop by including Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish and Chris Rock.

The show’s DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss will also serve as a guest host this upcoming season.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show returns on September 21.