Yikes: Mary J. Blige Admits She Was ‘Really Pissed’ When Diana Ross Touched Lil Kim’s Breast At The VMA’s

Mary J. Blige is finally revealing how she really felt during an incident that went down on live TV more than 20 years ago.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the star was asked about legendary women in music whom she’d had the chance to work with. One of the women mentioned by Andy Cohen was Lil Kim, someone Blige has a long history with.

“One of the most incredible female rappers to open the door for so many women,” she said about the rapper. “She’s a trailblazer and one of the biggest rappers and most respected rappers in the business.”

After talking up her talents, Andy inquired about an iconic moment that Blige was a part of.

During the 1999 MTV Video Music Awards, Kim wore a one-shoulder jumpsuit that featured only a tiny piece of fabric covering one of her breasts. With this iconic outfit in mind, Cohen asked about whether or not Blige remembered what was running through her head when she and Kim introduced Diana Ross to co-present an award, which featured a moment where Ross touches Kim’s boob.

When asked about the incident, Blige revealed that she actually wasn’t very happy about the exchange when it went down.

“I mean, I was embarrassed for Kim and I was really pissed when that happened because that’s my little sister and my friend,” Mary explained. “Kim is courageous. She’s going to do what Kim does so I think we all should respect it. We should respect Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj and Cardi. So respect Lil Kim. This is what they do. Respect them. Aye, it’s what they do.”

Check out Mary J. Blige’s take on the throwback above and look at the incident for yourself down below: