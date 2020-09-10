Denise Richards Announces #RHOBH Exit—But Is Her Good Girlfriend Garcelle Beauvais Out Too?

Denise Richards’ time as a Real Housewife of Beverly Hills is officially over.

Variety reports that the veteran actress is leaving after just two seasons on the Bravo show. Dubbing it “perhaps the most logical occurrence in the history of Bravo’s “Real Housewives” franchise”, Variety reports that Richard’s rep confirmed that she’s done with the reality show. The news was shared just hours before part two of the RHOBH reunion aired on Wednesday.

Denise had a tumultuous time this season, but luckily she had at least one ally; show newbie and her longtime friend, Garcelle Beauvais. A large part of the drama that skyrocketed the show’s ratings, surrounded the rumor that Denise had a same-sex affair with former housewife Brandi Glanville. Glanville was adamant that the affair happened when she visited Richards on her movie set in April 2019 and she said outright; “”I f—— sucked on her f—— c—. I have a close f—— relationship with her.”

On #WWHL that was taped on Wednesday, Brandi also spoke out on the alleged affair and said they made out in a bathroom before hooking up.

Denise’s good girlfriend Garcelle was #TeamDenise all the way and stuck by her side despite the other “mean girls” (Denise’s words) seemingly believing Brandi.

Garcelle’s seemingly reacted to Denise’s departure with a simple post captioned, “#PlotTwist things just got interesting.”

Garcelle previously said on SiriusXM’s EW Live that she and Denise made a deal; they’ll only continue to do the show if the two of them stick around TOGETHER.

“She’s like, ‘If you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’ and I’m like, ‘and if you don’t come back, I’m not coming back,’” said Garcelle.

With that, people think Garcelle’s simple #PlotTwist post is confirming her departure after just a single season.

Mind you, Garcelle previously announced that she’s accepted a position as the next cohost of “The Real.” Does she even have time to go back and forth with the messy Betties of Beverly Hills???

What do YOU think??? Would you like to see Garcelle back on RHOBH next season???