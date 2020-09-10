For Your Viewing Pleasure: Watch The First Trailer For ‘Dune’ Starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Jason Momoa & More [Video]

Despite the fact that a majority of movie theaters haven’t re-opened in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hollywood is still teasing upcoming releases to get fans back in those seats whenever the time comes.

The upcoming film, Dune, is sure to attract a huge crowd.

The latest take on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel features an absolutely stacked cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Stellan Skarsgård, and more. In addition, Arrival and Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve is at the helm of the latest Dune adaptation. The film shot on location in Hungary and Jordan.

In the trailer, we follow Paul Atreides–played by Timothée Chalamet–the heir to the throne of House Atreides. He sees a vision of a woman, Zendaya, from the planet Arrakis and foresees that a crusade is coming. Chalamet engages with his mentors Gurney Halleck (played by Josh Brolin) and Duncan Idaho (Jason Momoa), the latter of whom declares, “Let’s fight like demons!” That’s when we see glimpses of Duke Leto Atreides (played by Oscar Isaac) in a futuristic uniform.

As mentioned above, the pandemic still has a chance at ruining this release before then, but for now, the release date for Dune is December 18. Check out the trailer for yourself down below: