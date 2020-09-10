“They” Gon’ Be Mad: Little Richard Will Replace Hank Williams Jr. “Monday Night Football” Theme Song, We Love It

Little Richard was laid to rest earlier this year but his spirit, legacy, and music lives on forever.

Evidence of Richard’s enduring presence comes in the form of a major change in the NFL television production that is sure to upset quite a few good ol’ boys. We love it here.

According to Rolling Stone, the Hank Williams Jr. song, “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight”, that has played before ESPN’s Monday Night Football since 1989 will now be replaced by a jazzed-up version of Little Richard’s “Rip It Up”.

The sounds that you’re hearing are the voices of apoplectic anglo-saxons angrily belly-aching about the absence of their alabaster hero. This is the second time that Hank Williams Jr. has been sidelined from the MNF opening. Back in 2011, Williams made comments comparing President Obama to Hitler after #44 played golf with Republican’t d-bag John Boehner, “It would be like Hitler playing golf with [Israeli Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu.”

F**k Hank Williams Jr. F**k his fans. F**k his bum-ass song. Nobody gets a party started like Little Richard and we can’t wait to hear his Black-ass voice getting people hype for what is likely to be a very weird NFL season.