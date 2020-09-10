Playa PLEATHE! Kiely Williams Shares SHADY Meme After Former 3LW Nemesis Naturi Naughton Announces New Album

It’s 2020 and 3LW is still beefing it seems.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Naturi Naughton announced she would be releasing new music. Good news for fans, but the former 3LW singer may have triggered her former colleague Kiely Williams. In the interview, Naturi mentions that parts of her new album would revisit the tumultuous experiences she had while being in 3LW as a teen before getting kicked out of the band.

3LW rose to fame in the early 2000s and was known for their hits “No More” and “Playas Gon’ Play.” Naturi sang alongside, Adrienne Bailon Houghton who now hosts the popular daytime talk show The Real, and Kiely Williams.

Naughton left the group in 2002 and claimed that there were growing tensions between members as well as poor management. Before her departure, the group churned out their self entitled album in 2000 and a Girl Can Mack in 2002.

“It was a tumultuous breakup. However, I do look back and remember, ‘Oh, I was on the TRL tour, opening up for Destiny’s Child,'” Naughton said.

Naturi also revealed that even though she doesn’t talk to either Adrienne or Kiely anymore, “she’s learned a lot” from her experience being in the group. Naughton did however make an appearance on The Real in 2017 and Bailon apologized for their rocky relationship during their pop star days:

“I genuinely from the bottom of my heart never meant any harm towards you. I think you’re talented and beautiful,” said Bailon. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v0gPuf4-DGs

Naturi has since gone on to see fame in the role of Tasha St. Patrick on the hit show Power. The 36-year-old has had an incredible 6 six-season run on the show and is now ready to focus on her music.

Overall, Naturi, who has been in the entertainment business since she was 15, has a vision to create an album with “real” R&B inspired vibes.

“I want to bring back that ’90s era vibe with people really singing. I’m excited to just tell my story through song because a lot the songs I d talk about feelings I had after being ousted from 3LW,” Naughton explains.

After news of Naturi’s plan to touch on the past in her new album spread, her former 3LW nemesis Kiely posted a meme on Instagram with the caption, “I can’t believe you’re still Bitter!” along with a few crying laughing emojis. Fans immediately pointed to the post being shade, thrown at Naturi.

Previously, Kiely Williams bickered with Naturi after the actress made claims she threw KFC mashed potatoes at her hair before sabotaging her job with the group as appeared in an episode of Uncensored.

Do YOU think these two will ever stop beefing?