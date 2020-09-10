For Your Viewing Pleasure: Netflix Drops Trailer For ‘The Playbook’ Featuring Doc Rivers, Dawn Staley, And Serena Williams’ Coach Patrick Mouratoglou [Video]

Despite the fact that people are still recklessly gathering in clubs, bars, and restaurants, many of us still don’t feel comfortable going outside. Fortunately, Netflix continues to pump out great content that we can enjoy COVID-free at home.

Today, the streaming giant released a trailer for a documentary called The Playbook that focuses on some legendary coaches and their philosophies toward winning in sports and winning in life. There are some heavy-hitters in this one from the likes of Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, to University of South Carolina coach (and hall of fame hooper) Dawn Staley, to Serena Williams’ lauded coach Patrick Mouratoglou, and many others.

It should come as no surprise that this doc is executive produced by LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter. A lot goes into coaching, beyond the x’s and o’s. You have to be a leader of men and women when you take on a job like that and often times the teaching that a coach does can be very influential in the human development of their players. Sometimes being a coach can be a thankless job but hopefully, this film will give people more perspective on what these legendary figures have set out to achieve.

Peep the trailer below.