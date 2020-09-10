Killer Mike Responds To Fans Upset Over His Meeting With Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

Killer Mike is responding to the criticism he’s been receiving following a recent meeting with the Republican Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp. The rapper told fans on Thursday that he knows “the road I follow is a hard one.”

This response comes a tweet on Wednesday, which included photos of Mike’s meeting with the Governor. Gov. Kemp went on to say that the pair discussed how the COVID-19 pandemic had affected small businesses and the music industry before also getting into how serious human trafficking is in Georgia. In the photos, Killer Mike can be seen waring a T-shirt that says “plot, plan, strategize, organize, and mobilize.”

“We look forward to seeing him again soon,” Kemp said about the meeting.

After getting a ton of criticism from supporters for meeting with such a disliked politician, Mike pointed to the intention behind the T-shirt he’s wearing in the pictures.

“Only time will tell,” he said on Thursday when asked if he felt Gov. Kemp actually cares to ‘fix any of that’ with regards to issues the artist listed as being close to heart. “In the meantime, I plan to keep doing what was on that t-shirt I wore. We all must!”