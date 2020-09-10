HBD King Kam! Lauren London Shows Her & Lil Wayne’s Son Appreciation On His 11th Birthday

Lauren London’s son with Lil Wayne, Kameron Carter, is already eleven-years-old! Kam’s famous mother gave him a super sweet shout out on social media yesterday as she informed everyone it was a special birthday for her growing baby boy.

“King Kam. You are Powerful. You are Resilient. You are a Healer. You shift the atmosphere,” she wrote on Instagram. “My 1st born. I am Honored beyond to be your Mothership. 11 is a Magical number #. Happiest Birthday SonLight. I Love you.”

Kam’s big sister Reginae Carter also shared a photo on her brother, who she calls Killa Kam, with a sweet message. “Happy birthday to my little brother Kam,” she wrote. “Love you.”

Kam is one of 4 children on his father’s side and the older brother to Kross, whose father is the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Just last week, Lauren, 35, celebrated her youngest son Kross fourth year of life. She posted a powerful picture of 4-year-old Kross raising his fist and wrote:

“My Little Prince. Son of Ermias. You Are Love. You will Soar. I am Honored to Be Your Mommy. Happiest Birthday Kross The Boss.”

Happy birthday to Lauren London’s little kings! They are growing fast.