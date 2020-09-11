Hated It! Gizelle Bryant’s 50th Birthday Photoshoot Gets Roasted Back To 1988

One of the funniest ‘Real Housewives’ gags revolves around Gizelle Bryant’s uncomfortably tacky fashions that continued with her now viral 50th birthday photoshoot immediately roasted to oblivion across the internet.

Now, it’s clear Gizelle is a beautiful woman but her fashions just don’t match much to the delight of the Grand Dame Karen who slanders her style at every opportunity.

“Thank God Gizelle is a good looking woman cause God damn she can’t dress at all!” said Karen in a recent confessional. “I’m ashamed to be seen with her sometimes, I’m gonna be honest.”

Rocking something Paula Adbul probably rocked 30 years ago, the seasoned baddie went for it all with the spicy photoshoot where she showed off her amazing body while feeding herself to the wolves YET AGAIN.

“50 never looked so good!” she captioned with the hashtag, “Happy birthday to me.”

“As I think over the past 50 years, wow, what a journey. I wouldn’t change one single thing. I’m so blessed and grateful. Thank you to everyone who really loves and supports me, I appreciate you more than I can express,” she reflected.

In another post, Gizelle shared another angle from the shoot (for the internet to slander).

“Word on the street is that THIS 50 is the new 50!” she captioned. “I feel like I’m just getting started!”

How do you feel about Gizelle's 50th birthday photo shoot? "Stunning" or tacky? Do you think she'll ever break down and hire a good stylist?