“Life After Lockup” Exclusive: WE tv’s Hit Spinoff Returns with Four-Part Special Event on Sept 11 [VIDEO]

They’re back!!!! Our “Love After Lockup” favorites Andrea and Lamar are one of the couples featured on a four-part special event WeTV is airing. We’ve got an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure to watch right now. In the clip, Andrea and Lamar have moved their family to Los Angeles as a result of their family vote. Lamar is excited to be back in L.A. but Andrea is upset that they’ve relocated to Watts. She promised herself she’d never have her kids in the inner city but now that’s exactly where the whole family is.

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect from the special:

Tony feels the weight of his mistake as Angela vows to start over. Brittany goes into labor with her mom at her side. Lacey makes an emotional plea. Sarah is keeping a secret from Michael. Andrea battles to protect her children in LA.

Are you excited to catch up on what’s been going on with the “Lockup” couples? We are! We’re super happy that so many of them have stuck it out but some of them definitely have some toxicity going on.

Life After Lockup – “Bat Out of Hell” – Premieres Friday, September 11 at 9pm ET on WE tv

Will you be watching?