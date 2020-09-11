MAFS Success Story: Deonna & Greg Expecting Their First Child

A sweet Married At First Sight success story just got sweeter. Season 9 couple, Deonna and Greg, from Charlotte, are thrilled to announce they are pregnant with their first baby.

The Okoties who currently appear on the Kinetic Content produced Married At First Sight: Couples Cam, met for the first time at the altar after being matched by experts. After choosing to remain together, the couple’s love continued to blossom and they then decided to start trying for a baby during this season’s Couples Cam.

On Thursday, September 10 they confirmed the big news in a statement shared with BOSSIP;

“We are pregnant! It’s surreal to think that less than two years ago we met for the first time at the altar and now we are expanding our family! We are blessed to begin this new chapter and can’t wait to meet our little bundle of joy.”

The pregnancy marks the third pregnancy announcement for Married At First Sight couples in the last two months. Ashley and Anthony from season 5 and Danielle and Bobby from season 9 both are pregnant with their second babies. That makes five kids in the MAFS family, with three more on the way!

Congrats to the Okoties!

You can see more of this beautiful black family on Married At First Sight: Couples Cam airing Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Married At First Sight season 11 in New Orleans is currently airing on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

Hopefully, some of the new couples wind up as happy as the Oktoies!