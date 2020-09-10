Find You Somebody To Play Wit: Mulatto Just Caught A Body On Her XXL Freestyle, Drops New Video For “On God” [Video]

She

We not gon’ hold you, Mulatto is LIKE that. Take whatever umbrage you will with her name but on that microphone and these visuals…she’s LIKE that.

The ClayCo queen has been named one of XXL’s Freshmen this year and as such Big Latto was charged with performing a freestyle with a few of her fellow freshmen Fivio Foreign, Calboy, and 24kGoldn. We honestly haven’t even watched the boys’ freestyles yet because we are still watching Latto go crazy.

There will always be some dumbass man complaining about how women rappers talk about their punanny and sex, but those type of men are suckas and probably never had good WAP a day in their flaccid lives. But we digress. Mulatto snapped and you should stop reading this right now and press play on the video below. Then watch it again. Then send it to a friend. Then watch it again.

Don’t play w that girl she is not one of them!!! @XXL pic.twitter.com/ivHzd4Pb37 — BIG LATTO 🎰 (@mulatto) September 10, 2020

She talkin’ cash s#!t and the look on her face suggests that you can’t really tell her otherwise. It’s glorious.

Now that you’ve seen her work as an MC, get into this FIE new music video for “On God”

SHE’S LIKE THAT!!!