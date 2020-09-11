Here’s How Twitter Reacted To Will Smith Reuniting With Blacktress Janet Hubert

Will Smith and OG Aunt Viv (Janet Hubert) for the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air reunion. Hell done froze over! pic.twitter.com/Tipxj6WV0F — Ronald Isley (@yoyotrav) September 10, 2020

After YEARS of spicy draggings and blackball claims, it certainly appears that Blacktress Janet Hubert has forgiven Will Smith based on a warm and fuzzy photo from HBO Max’s upcoming “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” 30th Anniversary special that immediately went viral.

Now, if you remember, Janet Hubert fired endless shots at Will (and other cast members) for spreading rumors about her controversial exit from the classic show in a murky sequence of events that fueled her now infamous feud with the beloved superstar.

But that all appears to be in the past ahead of the show’s 30th Anniversary special that will celebrate the beloved cast this Thanksgiving.

The reunion will include Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, the other Aunt Viv Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, DJ Jazzy Jeff and possibly Janet Hubert (who isn’t actually pictured with the cast).

Only catch? You’ll have to subscribe to HBO Max that holds exclusive rights to the show.

Aside from the reunion, Will Smith is working on a dramatic remix of the iconic show set to air on NBC’s new streaming service Peacock. Inspired by a fan-created video, the intriguing concept went viral after being uploaded to Youtube before eventually catching Will’s attention.

According to Morgan Cooper (who will be assisting Will on the reboot), the new spin on the show has been in development for over a year now. As of now, the reboot doesn’t have an official home for its debut but the bidding war is already underway with an announcement sure to be made during the Thanksgiving reunion special.

Janet Hubert apart of the reunion??? pic.twitter.com/WlI3eQfmTO — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) September 11, 2020

How do you feel about Janet and Will’s reunion? Genuine or a publicity stunt? Tell us in the comments and peep the reactions on the flip.