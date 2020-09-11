“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” Exclusive: Melody Has A New Role Acting In A Play — But Is She Ready For The Stage? [VIDEO]

This season of “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” has really been a doozy but this Saturday it all comes to an end. We’ve got an exclusive clip from the finale episode for your viewing pleasure and you’re probably going to be PRETTY amused considering Melody Holt LOVES the spotlight — but for once it seems she’s not really ready for it. In the clip, Melody is preparing to star in an upcoming play, but as she rehearses with the cast, she struggles to remember her lines. Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else you can expect from the episode:

Kimmi throws Maurice a surprise party, but the real surprise is the drama between the Scotts and Melody. Meanwhile, Melody accuses Martell of being too friendly with a certain rival and Marsau makes an underhanded comment to Tisha.

SMH. We were hoping for some resolutions but it seems like this season will result in more dissolutions!

The finale episode of LOVE & MARRIAGE: HUNTSVILLE airs Saturday, September 12 (8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT) on OWN.

“Love & Marriage: Huntsville” follows three power couples and longtime friends Melody and Martell Holt, LaTisha and Marsau Scott and Kimmi and Maurice Scott in the heart of Huntsville, Alabama as they balance real-life challenges in marriage, friendship and business. In season two, the group is working to get past their issues but there’s plenty of unfinished drama between these ex-business partners. The Scotts and The Holts are at odds and can’t seem to let go of all the social media shade. Kimmi and Maurice, who tied the knot in season one, are uncomfortably stuck in the middle of their friends and family drama, while adjusting to having Maurice’s son in Huntsville full-time. The Holts are welcoming a new addition to the family, but Melody is struggling to balance work, her booming brand, and four kids all while trying to repair her fragile marriage with Martell. Much to the frustration of Marsau, LaTisha continues to move forward with her full-time career, and makes a few frenemies along the way. With all the turbulence going on with these couples, it’s safe to say that life in Rocket City will never be the same again.