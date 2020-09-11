A Lil’ Positivity: Alicia Keys And The NFL Team Up To Launch $1 Billion Fund For Black-Owned Businesses

Alicia Keys and the NFL are coming together to launch a $1 billion endowment fund focused on supporting Black-owned businesses and communities.

According to reports from Billboard, this new partnership coincides with the announcement that Keys will be performing at the NFL’s Kickoff event for the 2020 season. The songstress told the publication that she wanted to build off these last few months of protests to raise awareness towards issues of social injustice and systematic racism.

“We are already seeing the blatant injustices that are going on around us,” Alicia said. “As an artist, I’m always thinking about how can I use my platform to further racial equity. This fund is one of the answers and our goal is to empower Black America through investing in Black businesses, Black investors, institutions, entrepreneurs, schools and banks in a way to create sustainable solutions.”

While Keys says that she believes this initial commitment is substantial, it still doesn’t come close to where we need to be. Because of that fact, she hopes to use this fund as a starting point, encouraging other businesses and industries to contribute towards a similar cause.

The involvement from the NFL comes as the league tries to right its wrongs from years ago during Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protest.