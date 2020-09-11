Get Your Life Together: Former Jets Baller Josh Bellamy Arrested For COVID-19 Relief Loan Fraud

While millions of Americans are actually unemployed and struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic, others are taking advantage of the system and royally f***ing up along the way.

On Thursday morning, former New York Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested for his alleged involvement in a $24 million scheme where he illegally received coronavirus relief loans. According to reports from ESPN, the U.S. Justice Department names 10 defendants, aside from Bellamy, in the case, none of which played in the NFL.

After the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the former baller ended up receiving a loan of more than $1.2 million from the Paycheck Protection Program for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

While the PPP is meant to provide small businesses struggling financially in wake of the pandemic with low-interest loans to help keep them afloat, that’s allegedly not what Bellamy used his funds for….at all.

The department claims Bellamy spent more than $62,000 of his PPP loan money at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Florida. They also claim he dished out over $104,000 at Dior, Gucci, and various jewelers. On top of that, he withdrew more than $302,000. Bellamy is also being accused of attaining PPP loans for members of his family and close associates.

Josh Bellamy has been charged with fraud, bank fraud, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud.