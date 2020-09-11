People Ain’t S#!t: Kansas City Football Team Fans Boo As Players Link Arms For “Moment Of Unity” Before First NFL Game Of 2020

The NFL football season began last night with a Thursday Night Football game featuring the Super Bowl champs Kansas City football team against the Deshuan Watson and the Houston Texans. There was much talk about what the players would do during the national anthem as a sign of protest and acknowledgment of injustice and social change taking place in America.

The players decided that locking arms at midfield for a “moment of unity” would be the best course of action. Although, there was some controversy about the Texans choosing to stay in the locker room during the national anthem while the Chiefs stood with their hands on their hearts but we digress.

Here’s what happened when the players locked arms…

You hear that? Booing. It’s no surprise but it’s still disappointing because it just goes to show that these people don’t care about the flag or the anthem they are mad because we want justice and fairness. They don’t want that for us. They are happy with the status quo and feel like we should stop ruining the childish game with our humanity and dignity.

J.J. Watt spoke about his disappointment in the fans after the game.

Considering these are the same fans who wear headdresses and “war paint” to represent their team name which is basically a racist slur even though they purport it to be “honorable”, this is all par for the kkkourse.