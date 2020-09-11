NeNe Leakes Denies Bravo Lawsuit
Who Said Dat?! NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors That She’s Suing Bravo For Discrimination
“Who said dat?!” That’s the question NeNe Leakes is asking amid reports that she’s filing a discrimination suit against Bravo.
For months now, rumors have swirled that the clearly disgruntled Real Housewife of Atlanta was either fired or leaving #RHOA. Rumors also swirled that NeNe was planning to file a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo especially after she sent out a series of tweets urging people to “protect black women” while alleging that she “covered up things” and “took the beating” on behalf of other people.
She also previously captioned a photo of high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom;
“Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here👉🏾booknene@gmail.com. #Wecomingforyou.”
Lisa also posted NeNe on her page as well and gave her kudos for “standing up for her rights.”
Kenya Moore also claimed that NeNe enlisted the attorney for a Bravo lawsuit.
Now it looks like NeNe might have hired the attorney for something else entirely, or she might have changed her mind.
Earlier this week, the lawsuit rumors resurfaced but a source close to NeNe has shut down them.
“NeNe is in no way ramping up to file suit or any type of legal action against Bravo at this time, nor is she “teaming up” with other women of color who might be considering such a move,” reports TMZ. “Any notion to the contrary simply isn’t true.”
NeNe herself even emphasized the denial on Twitter saying;
Instead of suing Bravo, the HBIC of RHOA is reportedly focusing on her career and her newly announced show with E!, “Glamsquad Showdown.” She’s also reportedly STILL in contract negotiations over The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.
Did YOU think NeNe was planning to sue Bravo??? Sure seemed like it…
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.