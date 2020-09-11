Who Said Dat?! NeNe Leakes Responds To Rumors That She’s Suing Bravo For Discrimination

“Who said dat?!” That’s the question NeNe Leakes is asking amid reports that she’s filing a discrimination suit against Bravo.

For months now, rumors have swirled that the clearly disgruntled Real Housewife of Atlanta was either fired or leaving #RHOA. Rumors also swirled that NeNe was planning to file a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo especially after she sent out a series of tweets urging people to “protect black women” while alleging that she “covered up things” and “took the beating” on behalf of other people.

Support Black Women — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

I hav protected every1 for years and covered up things i shouldn’t have! I took the beating so others didn’t have too and no one has protected me or stood up for me. Y’all have gone silent and turned the other cheek. You are NOT exempted from getting this same treatment 1 day — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

It’s not about 1 black woman! It’s about supporting black periodt. I’m strong, I’m healthy and i will survive. Love y’all bye! — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) August 21, 2020

She also previously captioned a photo of high-powered attorney Lisa Bloom;

“Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here👉🏾booknene@gmail.com. #Wecomingforyou.”

Lisa also posted NeNe on her page as well and gave her kudos for “standing up for her rights.”

Kenya Moore also claimed that NeNe enlisted the attorney for a Bravo lawsuit.

Now it looks like NeNe might have hired the attorney for something else entirely, or she might have changed her mind.

Earlier this week, the lawsuit rumors resurfaced but a source close to NeNe has shut down them.

“NeNe is in no way ramping up to file suit or any type of legal action against Bravo at this time, nor is she “teaming up” with other women of color who might be considering such a move,” reports TMZ. “Any notion to the contrary simply isn’t true.”

NeNe herself even emphasized the denial on Twitter saying;

Who said DAT — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) September 11, 2020

Instead of suing Bravo, the HBIC of RHOA is reportedly focusing on her career and her newly announced show with E!, “Glamsquad Showdown.” She’s also reportedly STILL in contract negotiations over The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.

Did YOU think NeNe was planning to sue Bravo??? Sure seemed like it…