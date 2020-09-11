Tears Of A Klown: Khloé Kardashian ‘Hasn’t Stopped Crying’ Since They Announced The End Of ‘KUWTK’

While Kourtney Kardashian is probably somewhere throwing a party, her sister Khloé isn’t doing so well following the news that Keeping Up With The Kardashians is finally coming to an end.

The family matriarch, Kris Jenner, appeared on Ryan Seacrest’s morning show this week to talk about the transition, revealing the reality of how everyone is handling the announcement.

“We had to tell the crew yesterday, so we were all crying,” Jenner said on Seacrest’s radio show. “But I think Khloé, is the one who is taking it the hardest and hasn’t stopped crying since we announced…It’s been a hard decision. I’m not going to lie. It’s been very emotional.”

Right after the news went public online, Khloé tweeted about just how emotional she was, writing “I love you guys so much!!! Thank you for everything!!! The emotions are overflowing today. Change is tough but sometimes needed. I can’t express how much I love and appreciate you guys”

Jenner went on to tell Seacrest, who has been the show’s executive producer from the start, that the family is going to take a beat to figure out their “next steps.”

“I think the number 20 used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20 just seemed like the right time I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit,” she said. “Figure out what our next steps are.”

According to reports from Page Six, the next steps for the popular family could be a streaming service.

“There’s more money in streaming,” a source told the publication. “And it’s global.”