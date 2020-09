Meiomi & Chill: Netflix Adds “Girlfriends” To Black Sitcom Universe, Sends GroupChats Into A TIZZY

Another week, another classic Black sitcom premiering on Netflix–this time, it’s timeless Black woman-led series “Girlfriends” joining “Sister, Sister,” “Moesha” and “The Game” on the ever-growing streaming giant.

The classic sitcom about relatable besties in Los Angeles starred Tracee Ellis Ross (Joan), Golden Brooks (Maya), Persia White (Lynn) and Jill Marie Jones (Toni) on one of the highest-rated scripted shows on television among African-American adults 18–34.

“Girlfriends” aired on UPN for six seasons before ending its run on The CW in 2008 and spawning spin-off “The Game,” which ran for nine seasons.

Netflix announced the show acquisition along with “Moesha” (Aug. 1), “The Game” (Aug. 15), “The Parkers” (Oct. 1) and “Half & Half”/”One on One” (Oct. 15) in a viral reveal on social media.

“The goal of Strong Black Lead is to celebrate and lift up Black Hollywood. These trailblazing shows are a huge part of that story. From the classic clown episode of “The Parkers” to “Moesha”s mind-tripping meet-up with Brandy, we’re thrilled that our members can now enjoy these amazing classics,” gushed Netflix’s Bradley Edwards, Manager, Content Acquisition and Jasmyn Lawson, Manager, Strong Black Lead.

“We admit it, we grew up watching a lot of TV. And some of the beloved Black sitcoms of the ‘90s and early aughts had a huge impact on us. These shows made us laugh, and cry, and sing along with those catchy theme songs.

And most importantly, we felt like we saw ourselves on screen – in some cases for the very first time. Every week we were able to tune in to see people, families and friends that looked like us and characters whose everyday ups and downs reflected Black life in an authentic way,” they added.

Will you be binging “Sister, Sister?” Team Tia or Tamera? Tell us your thoughts in the comments and peep the Twitter hysteria over the Netflix premiere on the flip.