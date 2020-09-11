Prosecutors: Tim Norman Believed His Nephew Andre Stole $200K From Ms. Robbie Before Alleged Murder-For-Hire Plot

There’s an update to report about the shocking arrest of a “Sweetie Pies” star.

As previously reported Tim Norman was arrested in August on federal charges stemming from the 2016 killing of his nephew, Andre Montgomery. Andre was featured alongside his uncle Tim on OWN’s “Welcome To Sweetie Pies” highlighting legendary St. Louis restaurant owner Ms. Robbie Montgomery and her family.

Tim was charged with conspiracy to use interstate commerce facilities (a cellphone) in the commission of a murder-for-hire, resulting in death, and was accused of conspiring with an exotic dancer, Terica Ellis of Memphis Tennessee, to have his nephew killed so he could reap the benefits of a $450K life insurance policy.

Now STL Today reports that prosecutors are presenting a different possible motive. Detective Donald Thurmond gave testimony Wednesday in a virtual bail hearing for Terica Ellis and revealed for the first time that Andre Montgomery was a suspect in the theft of $200,000 in cash from the home of his grandmother, Tim Norman’s mother Robbie Montgomery. Terica Ellis who previously had an intimate relationship with Norman, reportedly told investigators she knew the theft made Norman’s “boys” want to “get up on” Andre, reports STL Today.

A third man has also been arrested in connection with Andre’s murder; life insurance agent, Waiel “Wally” Yaghnam, 42. Authorities charged him Yaghnam, a former producer on Nelly’s “Nellyville” album with one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud for allegedly forging information about Tim Norman’s income.

Detective Thurman also testified that Norman offered Ellis $10,000 to “secure the location” of his nephew on the night that he was killed, according to STL Today.

Interestingly enough, Tim Norman was accused of being involved in a money scandal with his mother as well. Back in 2017, Ms. Robbie sued Tim for a whopping $100 million claiming that trademark infringement over his use of the name at three of his restaurants in the St. Louis area and California.

He remains incarcerated at Mississipi’s Madison County Detention Center.

What do YOU think about the latest Tim Norman update? Do you believe that he allegedly plotted against Andre after the alleged $20K was stolen???