From Felonies To Films: Former #LHHATL Star Tommie Lee Lands Role Opposite Jeremy Meeks For ‘True To The Game 3’

Congratulations are in order for Tommie Lee and Jeremy Meeks. Tommie Lee has landed a role opposite of Meeks for ‘True To The Game 3’. Jeremy plays a hustler on the streets of Philly, who is joined by his ride or die chick, played by Tommie according to a report from The Shade Room. The film, already in production, is set to be released in the first quarter of 2021.

This is good news for Tommie who gave up her gig on #LHHATL after she says production was insensitive to her. Before leaving the reality program permanently, Tommie was suspended due to an alleged altercation involving alcohol. Tommie expressed she was ready to move on from the program after developing a “hunger for more” after spending time in jail over alleged child abuse.

Ironically, Tommie is getting more with her new role, opposite another “felon.” “Felon Bae” Jeremy Meeks plays her love interest in the movie.

Will you be watching Tommie and Jeremy light up the screen together?