BOSSIPSounds: Higgy Delivers Vibey Visuals For Hypnotic Heater “Hot Cheetos”

Emerging artist Higgy is a do-everything dynamo with a nostalgic presence that resonates long after you vibe to hypnotic heater “Hot Cheetos” that’s sure to shine on your Quarantine & Chill playlist.

“We were headed to the studio to record this quarantine lock-in session for IG and stopped at one of those package stores that got a few alcohol bottles but it’s really a gas station lol,” she recalled about the making of “Hot Cheetos.

“I asked if anybody wanted anything and my homie Juice kept yelling out “Let me get a bottle of Tito’s” in this dumb a** voice to the point it got stuck in my mind.

So I just started singing about stuff we picked up at the gas station after the Tito’s line–we was just talking sh*t and I was playing around with my homegirl, telling her that I know her type since she grabbed the Hot Cheetos… then I wrote a song about the trip to the station.”

The Memphis-bred up-and-comer started producing records before slowly transitioning into laying her vocals over self-produced instrumentation. Now, after years of helping other artists sharpen their aesthetic she’s focusing on her own blooming career as a solo artist.

“I’m a vibe. My music is a vibe. I designed it to just make you feel. I like to take different situations, life events, colors – it doesn’t matter and create a story behind the feelings, moods and perspectives. I’m whatever I need to be to get the job done. I’m the producer, writer, developer depending on the day.”

Blessed with the ability to write, produce, mix and master songs, the talented quadruple threat continues to evolve into one of the hottest newcomers in the game.

Stream “Hot Cheetos” here and follow Higgy’s journey to stardom here.