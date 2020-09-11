Big Gipp Reveals Goodie Mob’s Origin Story, Recalls His First Time Meeting Cee-Lo Green [VIDEO]

Big Gipp was a guest on the More Than CULTR podcast with Reemo Rod, Ronnie Jordan and Tyler Chronicles. Gipp talked about how he always heard about a guy named Chicken Head, then one day Khujo told him to pull up at his spot on the West Side. He vividly remembers Khujo wearing Timbs, Girbaud jeans with Crown Royal bags (which were the original Goodie bags Khujo sold from). Khujo was battling a guy he’d never seen before, but he suddenly stopped rapping and broke out in song.

Watch the clip below:

And the rest is literally rap history. We love a good origin story. We definitely need to hear some more about that Chicken Head nickname though! We gotta tune in for the full episode to see if there’s more to that. Check it out below:

Goodie MOB is definitely one of our favorite groups of all time. We’ll never forget the feeling we got listening to songs like “Soul Food” and “Beautiful Skin.” What are some of your favorite Goodie Mob gems?

Big shout out to our BOSSIP on WeTV fam Ronnie and Tyler! We love watching their podcast and this is definitely a good get! What other acts would you want to hear origin stories from?