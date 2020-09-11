BroCode: Shy Riddick Delivers 4-Song Cuffin’ Season Care Package For The Late Night Lovers

Emerging crooner Shy Riddick is here to elevate R&B with his silky debut EP “Bro-Code” that delves into sex and relationships from a vulnerable male perspective, essentially breaking the unspoken “bro code” among men.

Peep the visuals for sultry lead single “How U Feel” below:

The EP launched with safe, socially distant album release events in Atlanta and Los Angeles that set the tone for Shy’s introduction to R&B lovers searching for a quality project that’s sure to shine on Quarantine & Chill playlists this Fall.

Having worked behind-the-scenes in the music industry for over 10 years, Shy has collaborated with Trey Songz, Keyshia Cole, Kehlani, Tamar Braxton, Jordin Sparks, Elijah Blake, Troy Taylor (super-producer and CEO of Songbook Ent.), Wardell Malloy (Vice President of BMI urban department), Catherin Brewton (President of BMI Urban Department), and American Idol winner Candice Glover to name a few.

The Delaware-native started his music career singing in his childhood church and school choirs as a vocal lead and tenor. By his high school years, Shy had created his own signature sound that caught the attention of Grammy-winning Troy Taylor who became his music mentor.

He went on to learn and grow under Taylor who exposed him to the inner-workings of the industry and process of creating an album.

Later, Shy served as creative director for singer/songwriter Elijah Blake’s “Audiology” album cover art that opened up more opportunities (including a gig in BMI Music’s Urban Department) for the ambitious newcomer who’s ready to dominate as an artist.

Stream “Bro-Code” here and follow his journey to stardom here.