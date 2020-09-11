‘He Can Say Whatever He Wants’: Doja Cat Insists She Isn’t Interested In Beefing With Nas

Even after he called her out on his most recent single, Doja Cat isn’t interested in beefing with a legend like Nas.

A few weeks back, the Queens legend referenced Doja Cat on his song “Ultra Black,” rappering, “We going Ultra Black / Unapologetically Black / The opposite of Doja Cat.”

He later refuted the rumors that following the song’s release, clarifying that his mention of the rapper wasn’t intended as a diss. Now, she’s returning the favor, letting the world know that she isn’t interested in going back and forth with Nas. In an interview with Fat Joe on Instagram, the Los Angeles native said that no matter what his intention was when he said the line, she has no interest in beefing with him.

“I don’t know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him,” Doja revealed. “I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I fucking love Nas, thank fucking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a shit. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”

Doja Cat says that she loves Nas and doesn’t know why he dissed her (@fatjoe show) pic.twitter.com/oR5g4Clxgq — Complex Ambition (@CmplxAmbition) September 10, 2020

This seems to be a change of heart from Doja, who revealed last month that she was going to release a song called “N.A.S.” Though she didn’t reveal if that was supposed to be a diss track, fans took it as such–but now, she’s decided against feeding into the drama that pits her against one of her faves.