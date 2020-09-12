In White Folks News: Cassie Randolph Claims Former ‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Put A Tracking Device On Her Car

A few months after going public with their breakup, The Bachelor alum Cassie Randolph reportedly had to file a restraining order against her ex, Colton Underwood.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ , Cassie filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles on Friday. In the docs, she claims her ex has been stalking and harassing her with unsettling text messages. She even goes on to claim that Colton went as far as planting a tracking device taped to the bottom of the back bumper of her car to keep track of her whereabouts.

Colton Underwood picked Cassie Randolph at the end of his season of The Bachelor back in 2019, though the two never got engaged. They announced their split in May of this year, though they never expanded on what led to their breakup.