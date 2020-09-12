A Lil’ Positivity: 50 Cent Blesses Burger King Employees With $30K In Cash Tips

A few lucky Burger King employees got the blessing of a lifetime recently when 50 Cent showed up with a massive gift.

The mogul surprised the fast food employees at a location in his hometown of Queens, New York with cash tips totaling a whopping $30,000. Alongside social media influencer Jay Mazini, the rapper stopped by Burger King’s drive-thru to make the donation, according to footage posted to his Instagram on Tuesday.

“@jaymazini is the real deal,” 50 wrote in his caption. “He saw me in the hood yesterday so we went tonight and showed everybody some love.”

The video begins by showing Mazini speaking to staffers through the window, alone, asking employees about their day and if they believe Burger King is “paying right.” After saying he was there to “show love to you guys,” the Instagram star began handing the group of employees bundles of cash, which is when he was joined by 50 Cent, which only shocked the employees even more.

“Southside we out side, @jaymazini heart so good i don’t think he can lose,” Jackson said of his friend in another post.

Clearly, they both made those employees’ day, and then some.