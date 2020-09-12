Celebrity Cribs: Lena Waithe Shows Off Fancy L.A. Production Office With Partner Rishi Rajani [Video]

Ok, so it’s not exactly a “crib” but when you consider how much time creative folks spend in their workspace it might as well be home. Especially when it’s decked out with all the comforts of a not-so-humble abode.

Lena Waithe and her creative partner Rishi Rajani are the co-owners of Hillman Grad Productions, the company they founded to operate their writer, producer, actor endeavors. They were kind enough to allow us, via Architectural Digest, into their space for a virtual tour of their swanky Los Angeles digs. And yes, “Hillman Grad” is a shoutout to the iconic Black series A Different World.

This space is an incredible place to bring ideas to fruition and boasts some uber-inspiring art and design choices to help foster an environment that aids in achieving those goals.

The reception area is anchored by a massive vintage Steve Chase sofa that designer Amie Mays reupholstered in burgundy velvet, while graphic and prismatic wall coverings catch your eye wherever it lands. One wall in Waithe’s private office is covered in a salon-style hanging of images of trailblazers like Nina Simone, James Baldwin, Shirley Chisholm, Oprah Winfrey, and Prince

Press play on the video below and have a look around Lena and Rishi’s aesthetically pleasing property.