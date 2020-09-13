Chris Evans Nude Leak
Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans Accidentally Shared A Peen Pic, Captain America’s Anaconda Trends
GET. THIS. MAN. A SHIELD.
“That’s America’s anaconda…”, that’s the message trending across social media after actor Chris Evans accidentally shared a picture of his—ahem, super soldier.
The 39-year-old Marvel star shared a clip of himself and friends playing a game of “Heads Up” but at the end of the clip, there was a black-and-white d*** pic of his girthy Steve Rogers rod.
Also, interestingly enough, on the camera roll was a meme of himself with the words “Guard That P**y”, which social media has since gone WILD over.
The actor quickly deleted the photo off of his IG story, but the damage was done and memes have erupted faster than Thanos’ snap. He also got support from his fellow “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo who tweeted that the actor has nothing to be embarrassed about considering that Trump is in office;
“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” wrote the actor who plays The Hulk in the Marvel movies.
Nothing to be embarrassed about indeed, Captain.
Some fans are begging people to respect Chris Evans’ privacy and are flooding social media with pictures of Chris and his dog and videos of the actor being a gentleman and doing charity work.
Have YOU seen Chris Evans’ supersoldier size?
