Avengers Assemble: Chris Evans Accidentally Shared A Peen Pic, Captain America’s Anaconda Trends

GET. THIS. MAN. A SHIELD.

“That’s America’s anaconda…”, that’s the message trending across social media after actor Chris Evans accidentally shared a picture of his—ahem, super soldier.

The 39-year-old Marvel star shared a clip of himself and friends playing a game of “Heads Up” but at the end of the clip, there was a black-and-white d*** pic of his girthy Steve Rogers rod.

Also, interestingly enough, on the camera roll was a meme of himself with the words “Guard That P**y”, which social media has since gone WILD over.

leaked image of chris evans guarding that pussy- pic.twitter.com/pCCdZ1eilD — adrian (@emeraldjupe) September 12, 2020

how i sleep at night knowing chris evans is guarding my pussy pic.twitter.com/PvWO1bCycf — b (@dylaniastyles) September 12, 2020

why Chris Evans is trending? Guard that pussy: a summary pic.twitter.com/5sloKSOUI8 — sujey (@cobainfilms) September 12, 2020

The actor quickly deleted the photo off of his IG story, but the damage was done and memes have erupted faster than Thanos’ snap. He also got support from his fellow “Avengers” star Mark Ruffalo who tweeted that the actor has nothing to be embarrassed about considering that Trump is in office;

“Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining,” wrote the actor who plays The Hulk in the Marvel movies.

.@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See… silver lining. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 13, 2020

Nothing to be embarrassed about indeed, Captain.

Some fans are begging people to respect Chris Evans’ privacy and are flooding social media with pictures of Chris and his dog and videos of the actor being a gentleman and doing charity work.

pictures of chris evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline pic.twitter.com/TYhrTSFAnX — chris evans archive (@cevansarchive) September 12, 2020

I love that Chris Evans accidentally leaked his own nudes and people have flooded his hashtag with pictures of him with his dog or memes to try and stop it spreading 💕 I think that’s the same energy he gives to the world pic.twitter.com/KIRhHdj20I — Bobbi Brant (@bobbibrant) September 12, 2020

putting chris evans doing charity work for children’s hospitals on your tl pic.twitter.com/BXznDRbdOA — katie (@cevansavenger) September 13, 2020

Have YOU seen Chris Evans’ supersoldier size?