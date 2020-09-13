‘We Are Not Friends And We Never Will Be’ Vincent Herbert Blasts Tamar’s Ex In Leaked Text Messages

Tamar Braxton’s ex-husband recently made it clear that he’s #TeamTamar despite their divorce.

Vincent Herbert recently RIPPED into Tamar’s ex David Adefeso amidst the businessman’s messy breakup with the songstress.

As previously reported David made headlines when it was revealed that he’s seeking a restraining order against Tamar citing a”domestic violence situation.” Tamar’s camp has been adamant that Tamar, not David, was the victim in the alleged incident where he allegedly assaulted her and threatened to kill her in a “murder-suicide” but David went live on Instagram with allegations that the Braxton Family Values songstress assaulted him in a car and caused $30,000 worth of damage.

“I never ever laid a hand on Tamar Braxton or any woman in my entire life. What you’ve been told is false. There’s a criminal investigation going on. I am the victim. The truth will come to light. I was the victim, never laid a hand on her and never, ever, ever, ever will lay a hand on a woman.”

Now in the latest update, TMZ reports that David’s alleging that Tamar threatened to kill him, attacked him, and physically damaged his vehicle by smashing the vehicle’s camera, rearview mirror, and various items inside of it.

He also claimed that Tamar’s ex-husband Vincent Herbert wanted him dead.

“In docs, he says Tamar told him her ex-husband wanted to “send goons” to kill him 6 months ago, but she stopped it. He claims she’s now threatening to let those “goons” loose.”

David also presented text messages to the court of a conversation between him and alleged goon threatener Vince, where Vince nice-nastily eviscerated him and stood up for Tamar.

In the texts, David started off cordially asking for a physical address to ship Tamar’s belongings to;

“I am packing the rest of Tamar’s things and should have them ready by Thursday evening,” reads a text from David shared by Lailahlynn TV. Can you let me know where to ship them to?”

and Vince told him that he wouldn’t give him an address after allegedly hearing audio of David threatening to kill his ex-wife.

“It is now safe to say she’s moved on from this vile and abusive relationship and hearin the tape from the other day. I don’t blame her,” reads a text from Vince. […] We are not friends, and we will never be after hearing how you treated Tamar on Sunday. My conversation with you yesterday was respectful and honest and you never mentioned what you said to her, how you threatened her, then called the police on her as if it wasn’t you on the tape that I heard threatening to kill Logan’s mother.” “After I make sure Tamar and Logan’s belongings are cleared out of your home, there is no need to contact you, nor for you to never contact Logan,” the messages read. “I trust that you will have her watch that’s in your car, various boxes in Logan’s room, and everything else packed neatly so we can have this done privately and quickly.”

WHEWWW!

It’s interesting to hear Vince speak on Tamar’s allegedly abusive relationship with David. Tamar’s mom Ms. Evelyn Braxton alleged that Vince was abusive to her daughter in their marriage. BOSSIP also previously broke an exclusive about Vince allegedly biting Tamar during a fight at the Atlanta Ritz Carlton.

This messy situation just keeps getting messier.

You can read the entire David Adefeso/Vincent Herbert text exchange captured below.