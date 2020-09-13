Bubble Drama Brewing: Rajon Rondo’s Brother Heckled Russell Westbrook And Got Kicked Out Of Lakers Game 5

After a relatively drama-less NBA bubble for the first few months of games, things are starting to heat up as the stakes get higher.

On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers obliterated the Houston Rockets in Game 5 of their series, sending them back home while they advance to the Western Conference Finals. By the end of the third quarter, LA had been up by double digits the entire game with their lead continuing to grow, which had the Lakers and their fans (the select few family members invited by each player) hyped up. In the fourth quarter, Houston fell even further behind, and that’s when Russell Westbrook got into a verbal altercation with a fan in the stands, who just so happened to be Rajon Rondo’s brother.

Someone on the Lakers' family side told Russ he's going home and he was hot lmaooooooo pic.twitter.com/CvbS7cXzTn — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 13, 2020

William Rondo was reportedly heckling Westbrook by waving his hands and saying goodbye to him, since the Rockets were headed for elimination. ESPN’s Marc J. Spears went on to report that Rondo’s brother had to be escorted out by security following the back and forth. It’s also worth nothing that William runs the barbershop in the NBA bubble, which makes this whole exchange that much more outrageous.

Russell Westbrook and William Rondo having words. Security just asked Rajon Rondo’s brother to leave. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 13, 2020

After the game Russell told the media, “People at the game are supposed to shut their mouth and watch the game. That’s the rules. (Rajon) Rondo was talking s***. So, he decided to hop in, too.”

